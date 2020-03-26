Mary Loretta Baca passed away on March 17, 2020 from medical conditions. She was such a unique woman in all aspects. What once we enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love becomes a part of us.
Loretta was born to Natividad de Mary Baca on Dec. 26, 1968 in Las Vegas N.M.
She was preceded in by her uncle Delfido (Tito) Baca, Grandmother Vicentita Baca, Aunt Eloisa Montoya, Cousin Bernice Baca, Cousin Delfido Jr. Baca, and many other family members.
She is survived by her mother Natividad de Maria Baca, Her children, Felicia Baca (Tomas Trujillo), Susanna Castellano (Dario Luna), Devin Jaramillo (Freddy Salinas), Roger Valdez (Maygen Saiz), Kimberly Lucero. All of Albuquerque.
She is also survived by her partner Pablo Castellano.
Loretta always lived for her grandchildren. They always had a special place in her heart.
Granddaughters: Amor Chavez, Aaliyah Ulibarri, Arianna Trujillo, Mya Rose.
Grandsons: Antonio Roybal, Josiah Jaramillo, Jordan Salina & special baby Emiliano.
She is also survived by special long life friend Felicia Chavez, and Gregory Brizal.
Cremation has taken place and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Loretta had numerous friends and family who loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed.
Loretta lived her life to the fullest. She was a very important woman and she obtained her bachelor's in psychology at Highlands University, she was very much into politics and was a very smart woman! She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. Loretta will be missed.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 27, 2020