Mary Louise Rubio, 91, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019.
She was born to Deciderio Roybal and Amalia Griego on Aug. 8, 1927, in Las Vegas, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Rubio; brother Rumaldo and sister Rebecca.
Mary Louise is survived by her sister, Marie "Cisco" Delgado of Las Vegas, N.M.; son, Ronald Henrion (Lynn) of Hughesville, Md.; granddaughters, Angela Reid and Megan Henrion; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Riley Reid; sister-in-law, Patsy Roybal; nieces and nephews, Ted, Raul, Diane, Lisa, Kathy and Jennifer; brother-in-law, John Rubio of Rio Rancho, N.M.; as well as other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 10 a.m., at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M.
Burial of cremains will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 29, 2019