Mary Louise Tapia age 92, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Las Vegas.
She was born in Los Alamitos, N.M., on Feb. 11, 1927, to Joe M. Jones and Josefita Gallegos.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Phillip A. Tapia; parents: Joe M. and Josefita Jones; sisters: Trinidad Arguello, Josephine Vigil and Emma J. Lopez.
She is survived by her sons: Hank Tapia (Linda), Joe Tapia (Darlene) both of Las Vegas, N.M.; and Ronald Tapia of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren/Casket Bearers: Matt Tapia (Amanda), Tim Tapia (Kristie), Phillip Henry Tapia (Mackenzie), Krystle Tapia and Tiffany Tapia; seven great-grandchildren; special niece: Dora Quintana of Los Vigiles, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 31, 2019