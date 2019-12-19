Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Gallegos. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Margaret Gallegos, 88, of Las Vegas, N.M., broke away from her earthly bonds to meet our Lord and her beloved husband on Dec. 17, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Margaret was the youngest of five sisters born in Las Vegas to her parents Rufino Kavanaugh and Margarita Harrison on Oct. 12, 1931. Mary Margaret's parents died young, so she was raised by her older sisters. At the age of 21, she met the love of her life, Antonio Gallegos.

It was said that he took one look at this lovely girl with jet black hair and beautiful green eyes and instantly fell madly in love with Mary Margaret. They were united in marriage on March 2, 1953, in Las Vegas, N.M. at Immaculate Conception Church. Very soon thereafter Mary Margaret began the arduous task of having a total of 10 children.

She spent the remainder of her life raising and being the absolute best mom in the whole world to each of her children. Mary Margaret was known for having a very sunny disposition.

She enjoyed reading, loved music and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. While she will be sadly missed by all who loved her, those who loved her, knew how much she longed to be with her beloved husband in heaven. So, we shed tears of joy that at last she is where she belongs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Antonio Gallegos Sr., daughter: Carmen Roybal, sisters: Cecilia, Pita, Tita and Mele, grandson: Anthony Gallegos, and son: Joseph Gallegos.

She is survived by her sons and daughters: Robert Gallegos (Darla), Victoria Gallegos (Oliver), Mary Baca (Clyde), Juan Gallegos (Georgia), Marcella Montoya (Fred), Loretta Baca (Chris), Rita Bustos (John) all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Tony Gallegos Jr., (Kathy) of Espanola, NM; 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be recited on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with the following serving as Casket Bearers: all her grandsons. Serving as Honorary Bearers will be all of her remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

