Our beautiful mother, Mary P. Martinez, was called home by our Lord on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vicente and Sotera Rivera; husband, Nick Martinez; infant son, Nick Martinez Jr., and son, Martin "Marty" Martinez; brother, Bernardo "Bernie" Rivera; and sisters Consuelo Cordova and Clorinda Garcia.

A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is survived by daughters; Katie Gonzales, Olivia Romero, Frances Korte (Jerry), Mary Salas, Eva Romero (Daniel), and son, Joe Martinez (Pat). She cherished her grandchildren; Donna, Natalie, Paul, Bridgette, Andrea, Lisa, Heather, Bryan, Jennifer, and Lauren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Aurora Delgado; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Special thank you to Suzie Archuleta, Diana Arguello, Roberta Ortiz, Laura Silva, and the staff and residents at NMBHI.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Paul Gonzales, Bryan Korte, Dennis Rivera, Everett Delgado, Jerry Delgado, and Bernie Garcia.

Honorary bearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

