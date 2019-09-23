Mary P Martinez (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry to learn about my tia mary's passing. I..."
  • "my sincere condolences"
    - Dave Gygox
  • "My condolences to all the family. May God bless you all."
    - Jessica Espinoza
  • "Eva, Frances and family my deepest sincere condolences go..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember Gramma."
    - Vita Velasquez
Service Information
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM
87701
(505)-425-3511
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
811 6th Street
Las Vegas, NM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
811 6th Street
Las Vegas, NM
Obituary
Mary P. Martinez, was called home by our Lord on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vicente and Sotera Rivera; husband, Nick Martinez; infant son, Nick Martinez Jr., and son, Martin "Marty" Martinez; brother, Bernardo "Bernie" Rivera; and sisters Consuelo Cordova and Clorinda Garcia.
A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is survived by daughters; Katie Gonzales, Olivia Romero, Frances Korte (Jerry), Mary Salas, Eva Romero (Daniel), and son, Joe Martinez (Pat). She cherished her grandchildren; Donna, Natalie, Paul, Bridgette, Andrea, Lisa, Heather, Bryan, Jennifer, and Lauren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Aurora Delgado; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Special thank you to Suzie Archuleta, Diana Arguello, Roberta Ortiz, Laura Silva, the staff and residents at NMBHI.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Paul Gonzales, Bryan Korte, Dennis Rivera, Everett Delgado, Jerry Delgado, and Bernie Garcia.
Honorary bearers will be her grandchild- ren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM, 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 22, 2019
