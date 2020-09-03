Mary Esther Ulibarri passed in comfort and peace unto Our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, having received the Sacrament of Last Rites in the presence of her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leroy Ulibarri; parents Joe V. Romero and Nora Romero; her in-laws John and Mary Ulibarri; her brother-in-laws Larry Cockrell, John Ulibarri and Julian Ulibarri; and her nieces and nephews Louis Sanchez, John Ulibarri, Rudy Roybal and Michelle Guinn.
She is survived by her son Christopher Madrid (Monica) and her grandson Joseph Emiliano Madrid, her son's sister Anna Marie Madrid; brother and sisters Philip James Romero (Geraldine), Bertha Marrujo (Larry), Gloria Sanchez (Louis) and Betty Jo Cockrell; sister and brother-in-laws Mary Ann Martinez (Tommy), Theresa Roybal (Mike); her many beloved nieces and nephews; and extended family.
Mary Esther was born in Newkirk, N.M. and raised thereafter in Las Vegas, Albuquerque and Santa Rosa. She attended the Loretto Academy in Santa Fe for a time until she returned to Santa Rosa to help at home once her baby brother Philip was born. Growing up she loved to play teacher - a profession she was determined to pursue ever since she could remember. Mary Esther graduated from Santa Rosa High in 1956 and went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from New Mexico Highlands University in 1967.
Mary Esther started her teaching career in her hometown of Santa Rosa and in 1972 moved on to work at West Las Vegas Schools until she retired. She was one of those educators that students often referred to as their "favorite," "most influential" or "a great teacher." In her extra time she led students in Mock Trial Competition, Ski Club, Student Council, and accompanied several of her students to Washington D.C. to learn about our Nation's history and government.
As much as she gave to her students, Mary Esther and her husband Leroy always prioritized family. Countless family members and friends were welcome to live in their home as they attended school or were starting their careers. It seems as though many that knew her well have an intimate story to tell of her kindness and support in time of need. Mary Esther remained active in the Church throughout her life and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Pallbearers are her nephews Michael Marrujo, Larry Wade Cockrell, Jason Sanchez, Jose Sanchez, her Godson Darin James Romero, Jeremy Daniel Romero and John Roybal.
Eulogy will be given by her brother Philip James Romero, with words from her son Christopher Madrid and her grandson Joseph Emiliano Madrid. Rosary and Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church at in Las Vegas, N.M. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 9 a.m., followed by a private interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
