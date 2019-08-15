Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary V. Pacheco. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary V. Pacheco 75, a lifelong resident of Los LeFebres, N.M., went to meet Our Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2019 after a long, hard and brave battle at UNM. Mary was born on June 8, 1944 to Eliseo Vigil and Eutimia Sandoval Vigil in Los LeFebres, N.M.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eliseo and Eutimia Vigil, Sisters: Julia Vigil and Sofia Salazar. Brother: Juanito Vigil, Nephews: Ricky Romero and Jose M. Salazar, great niece: Ariel R. Salazar, Sisters-in-law: Secundina Duran, Epifania Casias, Beda Lobato, Carol Valverde, Frances Padilla, Rafelita Bustos, Dolores Pacheco, and Maria Lopez, Brothers-in-law: Joe Salazar, Joe Romero, Miguel Pacheco, Casimiro Pacheco, Cruz Pacheco and Juanito Martinez.

She is survived by her loving and caring husband: Florentino Pacheco of Los LeFebres, N.M.; Daughters: Susie Pacheco and boyfriend James Fernandez of Los Hueros, N.M.; JoAnne Pacheco and boyfriend Patrick Fernandez of Los Hueros, N.M.; and Kimberly Pacheco of Los LeFebres, N.M.; her precious loving companion and pride in joy her dog Piojito. one sister: Elsie Romero of Cheyenne, Wyo.; one brother: Eliseo Vigil and wife Martha of Las Vegas, N.M.; Brothers-in-law: Abran Casias of Sapello, N.M.; Juan Montoya and wife Louise of Las Vegas, N.M.; Juan Lopez and Julian Guara of Canada Bonita, N.M.; Sister-in-law: Mary Torres of Springer, N.M.; two God-children: Kenneth Romero and Mackenzie Parsons both of Las Vegas, N.M.; Kids she was blessed to call her grandchildren: Miquella Romero, Bayanna and Alegria Salazar all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Very special niece: Felicia Lovato of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous family, friends and neighbors.

Mary's hobbies included spending time with her family and her dog, gardening, being outdoors, and watching Alaska the last frontier. She was a humble, caring, whimsical and funny person. Her smile would light up a room and she made a lasting impression with everyone she met. A faithful and devote Catholic, she was a devotee to St. Joseph and she was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, NM.

Cremation has taken place, Rosary will be held on Friday Aug. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Ocate, N.M., Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church; burial will take place in Los LeFebres, N.M. Serving as pallbearers are James Fernandez, Pete Fernandez, Jody Armijo, David Salazar, Steven Lovato, Michael Romero, Chris Salazar, and Lee "Chapulin" Vigil, special pallbearer is Patrick Fernandez. Honorary pallbearers will be Lupe Torrez, Lorenzo Aragon, Esequiel Mascarenas, Gabriel Lovato, Felipe Romero, and Daniel Gallegos.

