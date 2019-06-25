Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryAnn Gallegos. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

MaryAnn Gallegos, 81, a resident of Santa Fe, N.M., for the past 5 years and a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M.

She was born to Elisandro Benavidez and Teresita Crespin on June 15, 1938, in San Geronimo, N.M.

She was a Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed sewing and making tortillas. She always was willing to help anyone in need and was very involved with current events.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elisandro and Teresita Benavidez; several infant grandchildren; sisters; Sally Gonzales and Cecilia Tafoya; daughter, Lorraine Romero and son, Julian Romero.

She is survived by her brothers, Benny Benavidez and Tony Crespin; sons, Gary Gallegos (Candice) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Kalvin Gallegos (Geisel) of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Jasmine Gallegos and Steven Romero; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary devotional services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 7 p.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Burial is to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jasmine Gallegos, Roger Benavidez, Gabriel Valdez, Laura Sandoval, Zant Zamora and Anthony Larrañaga.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Visit MaryAnn Gallegos, 81, a resident of Santa Fe, N.M., for the past 5 years and a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M.She was born to Elisandro Benavidez and Teresita Crespin on June 15, 1938, in San Geronimo, N.M.She was a Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed sewing and making tortillas. She always was willing to help anyone in need and was very involved with current events.She is preceded in death by her parents, Elisandro and Teresita Benavidez; several infant grandchildren; sisters; Sally Gonzales and Cecilia Tafoya; daughter, Lorraine Romero and son, Julian Romero.She is survived by her brothers, Benny Benavidez and Tony Crespin; sons, Gary Gallegos (Candice) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Kalvin Gallegos (Geisel) of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Jasmine Gallegos and Steven Romero; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Rosary devotional services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 7 p.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.Burial is to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Jasmine Gallegos, Roger Benavidez, Gabriel Valdez, Laura Sandoval, Zant Zamora and Anthony Larrañaga.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close