Mr. Matias "Matt" Maestas Jr. passed on peacefully at his home in Cleveland, N.M., on Feb. 4, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by family and friends.

Matt is survived by his wife Joan, of 56 years; two sons, Randall and wife Joyce of Rio Rancho and Andrew (Anita) of Atlanta, Ga.; two daughters, Lorinda "Lori" of Guadalupita and Rene' Gold (Styles) of Mora.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Cassandra (Jacob) Meligan, Dannette Maestas, Aidan Maestas, Ashely (Adrian) Sherrod, Temarah Barela, Christopher (Shawn Michael) Barela and Andres and Antonio Maestas and special grandsons Jonathan and Jordan Maestas and special grandson Randy J (Laura); 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Filimon and Delma Maestas, Fermin Maestas, Ignacio Maestas and Demetrio Maestas; sisters Elsie Christine (Richard), Florence (Floyd) and special nephew and brother Sam Vasquez (Angie).

He is proceeded in death by mother Cesarita Maestas and father Matias Maestas Sr., adopted parents, Clodovea and Jose Maestas and brothers Roberto "Bobby," David, Carlos, Lionor, Cidilio, Jose Joe, Juanito, Sisters, Cleo, Stella, Viola and Josephita.

Matt was born on March 27, 1927 in Holman, N.M., to Cesarita Cruz and Matias Maestas Sr. and adoptive parents Clodovea Dolorita Hurtado Maestas and Jose Domingo Maestas (aunt and uncle).

He graduated from Menaul High School in Albuquerque and received his BS degree in Education and Master's in Counseling from Highlands University.

Matt served as a sergeant in the

He was an active leader and member in the Mora Valley Baptist Church.

Candlelight services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, 7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Mora Valley Baptist Church in Rio De La Casa, Cleveland, N.M.

Cremation will be done by Rogers Mortuary. Ashes will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. at a later date

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the , NM chapter P.O Box 21400 Albuquerque, NM 87154.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 6, 2019

