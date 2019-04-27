Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady of Sorrows Church Las Vegas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On April 24, 2019, Matthew J. Sandoval's work on earth was completed. Our adored and beloved husband, father and grandfather encountered the Face of the Lord and slipped peacefully into God's loving arms. He will be dearly and forever missed.

Matthew was a man whose passion was in serving others. He had a great love and respect for all people and proudly served the communities of Guadalupe, Mora, and San Miguel Counties. His efforts to serve were not limited, as he loved the State of New Mexico and also had a positive impact in the lives of many others throughout the State. He never wavered from his belief and dedication to serve with love, humility and passion.

His love for the law and advocacy for social justice was not something he learned ­- it was in his blood and he was driven to serve others, in a fair manner. He strived for this, in partnership with the Lord, as he prayed daily and often for wisdom and guidance from the Lord as he executed his work and personal relationships.

Matthew was born to Matt and Helen Sandoval on Sept. 24, 1950. He attended and graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 1968. He continued his education at New Mexico Highlands University where he received his bachelor's degree in social work and his Master's in social work, all while working full-time with the police department. Upon his 20-year retirement, he attended the University of New Mexico Law School where he received his Juris Doctorate.

Having worked almost 50 years, his accomplishments were many. As a senior in high school, and only 17 years old, he began his law career as a dispatcher for the Old Town Police Department. He worked his way up through the ranks becoming a police officer, detective, training officer and retiring with the rank of Police Captain (20 years). Two days after retiring from the Police Department, he entered Law School. The first summer of Law School, he worked an externship with the Las Vegas Legal Aid Office. During the summer breaks of his second and third year of law school, he worked an externship with the 4th Judicial District Office, and the semester prior to graduation worked clinic with the 2nd Judicial District. Upon returning to Las Vegas, he worked as an assistant for the 4th Judicial District Court and then entered private practice as a personal injury and disability attorney. In 1997, he was elected District Attorney for 4th Judicial District and served two terms.(8 years). He was employed as City of Las Vegas Attorney for 2-1/2 years. He then was elected and later retained as District Judge for 4th Judicial District for 12 years prior to becoming ill. He proudly served on many budget committees and has lobbied for over 30 years at the Legislature for FOP, district attorneys, City of Las Vegas and district courts.

Additionally, he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police from 1980 to 2008, having served as State Chaplain for two years and State Treasurer for 24 years consecutively.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks and CASA. He was an active parishioner of both Our Lady of Sorrows and Immaculate Conception Church.

He is preceded in death by his sons Baby Matthew and Marcus Sandoval, nephew Steve Marquez, numerous other close relatives and many dear friends.

Matthew is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 47 years, Loretta, their daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Kenny, and his treasured grandchildren who brought him so much joy and happiness, Benito, Mateo, Angelica, Diegomarcos, and Ariana Vigil. He is also survived by his sister Karen Marquez and brother-in-law Leonard Marquez, their children Michael Marquez (Michelle) and family, and Maria Marquez and family, 14 god-children, many cherished "brothers-from-other mothers,'' along with numerous family, and close friends.

Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel.

Rosary services will be recited on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas with Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant and father George V. Salazar as Concelebrant. Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either Immaculate Conception Church on 811 6th Street or Our Lady of Sorrows Church on 403 Valencia Street Las Vegas, NM 87701.

