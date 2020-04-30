Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Pacheco. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin A. Pacheco, 53, died unexpectedly of ongoing medical issues on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1966, and was a lifelong resident of Monte Aplanado (Mora County).

Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Jose Maria Pacheco and brothers, Robert and Rafelito Pacheco.

He is survived by his mother, Ida Pacheco, daughter, Maria Pacheco and partner, Fred Flores, son, Antonio Pacheco, grandchildren, Marisol and Reyes Flores and Mary Sena (the mother of his children). He is also survived by numerous siblings, including: Flora Romero (Cornelio), Viola Montano (Victor), William Pacheco (Theresa), Tom Pacheco (Patty), Delia Lujan, Patricia Turley (Michael), Lorraine Pacheco (Isaac), Michael Pacheco (Lisa), Wanda Vigil, Diane Padilla (Bobby), and Velma Rodriguez (Frank). Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.

Melvin was a graduate of Mora High School, Class of 1984. He was truly a nature lover and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and all outdoor activities. During the course of his life, Melvin was involved in all aspects of farming and ranching. Additionally, he served as a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service for several years and also worked in both building and highway construction, in various capacities.

His mother, children/grandchildren, siblings, and extended family and friends will truly miss Melvin.

A private burial will take place at the Santo Niño Cemetery in Monte Aplanado. Rosary and Funeral mass will take place at a later date.

