Michael "Caco" Barnum-Pacheco age 50, a longtime resident of Tecolote, N.M., went home to rest in the arms of our Lord, the gates of heaven opened and Caco accepted on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1969 to Billy H. Barnum and Dora Maria Pacheco in Amarillo, Tex.
He is preceded in death by his uncles: Lencho Pacheco and Robert "Beauty" Pacheco; aunt: Eva Sena; uncle Frank Pacheco; maternal grandparents: Guadalupe and Floripa Pacheco. Paternal grandparents: Burtle H. Barnum and Cecile C. Barnum
He is survived by his mother: Dora Pacheco of Tecolote, N.M.; father: Billy Herbert Barnum (Veronica) of Amarillo, Tex.; brothers: Larry A. Pacheco (Gloria) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Steve Pacheco (Bonnie) of Tecolote, N.M.; half-brother: David Barnum and half Sister Lisa Dubua,; aunt: Jane Pacheco of Tecolote, N.M., Uncle: Willie Pacheco and numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 7 p.m., Funeral mass will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. Interment will follow at Tecolote Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Johnny Pacheco, George Pacheco, Larry Herrera, Marcos Martinez, Anthony Pacheco, Ruben Duran, Matthew Baca and Brian Mondragon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Pacheco, Henry Joe Garcia, Steve Pacheco and Marvin Trujillo.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 19, 2020