Michael Justin Ray Martinez, age 20, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Michael was born Dec. 14, 1998, and raised in Las Vegas, N.M., graduating from Robertson High School in 2017.

In addition to spending time with his many family members and friends, Michael enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, watching movies and shows with his girlfriend, Jazmyne, going on long drives through the mountains and caring for his many cats, including Sassy, Jellybean, Aries, Percy and the many strays around the neighborhood.

A loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Michael had a beautiful, caring soul that he shared with everyone he encountered. He was known to put his friends and family above everything else, and for always being willing to help anyone in need.

He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Carlos and Josie Crespin and Pete Martinez; paternal grandmother Mary Martinez; great aunts Concha Salazar and Joan Crespin and great uncle Angelo Martinez.

He is survived by his mother, Mickie J. Martinez (J.L.) of Espanola, N.M.; father Gilbert Martinez of Las Vegas; girlfriend Jazymne Vialpando of Las Vegas; sisters Megan Martinez (Brandon) of Los Alamos, N.M., and Candace Martinez (Maurice) of Albuquerque; maternal grandparents Archie and Josette Martinez of Las Cruces, N.M.; uncles Damian Martinez (Bella) of Las Cruces, N.M.; Zack Martinez (Angela) of Las Vegas, Nevada; niece Lily Venaglia; nephew Azariah Almanzar; John Martinez of Albuquerque; cousins Joseph, Alicia, Liam, and Chloe; great aunts and uncles Margie Seay Maez, Judy and Edward Arguello, Tom and Vickie Crespin; Michael and Annette Crespin; Marty Lowe and David Lovelady, Rob Lowe, Marie and Danny Benavidez, Darlene and Leon Herrera and Junior Martinez; maternal great-grandmother Trinie Martinez; Robert Martinez and Mark Martinez, both of Las Vegas, N.M. and John Martinez of Albuquerque; aunt Martha Lamb (Sam) of Clovis, N.M.; special uncles Marty Salazar (Julie) of Albuquerque and Ernesto Salazar (Dyanne) of Santa Fe; friends Adan Martinez, Adrian Lucero, Ryan Aguirre, and Daniel Ulibarri.

Rosary devotional services will be recited on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with casket bearers Adan Martinez, Adrian Lucero, Ryan Aguirre, Daniel Ulibarri, Joseph Martinez and Brandon Venaglia.

Honorary pallbearers are Maurice Almanzar and KapeThomas Chandler.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 9, 2019

