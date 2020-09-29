1/1
Michelle Rose Garcia
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Rose Garcia, age 50, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1969 to Jose Thomas Garcia and Betty Jean Quintana in Denver, Colo.
Michelle is preceded in death by her parents; niece: Gabriella Garcia; grandmother that raised Michelle: Maria Erminia Palomino.
She is survived by her daughter: Danielle Tafoya (Lawrence) of Las Vegas, N.M.; son: George Tafoya (Marisa) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Kylie, Autumn, Alia and Elijah; close friend: Placido Tafoya of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Joey Garcia of Denver, Colo.; numerous: aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family and immediate friends. Face masks are required.
Burial of cremains will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Please visit our website www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Rosary
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved