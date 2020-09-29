Michelle Rose Garcia, age 50, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1969 to Jose Thomas Garcia and Betty Jean Quintana in Denver, Colo.
Michelle is preceded in death by her parents; niece: Gabriella Garcia; grandmother that raised Michelle: Maria Erminia Palomino.
She is survived by her daughter: Danielle Tafoya (Lawrence) of Las Vegas, N.M.; son: George Tafoya (Marisa) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Kylie, Autumn, Alia and Elijah; close friend: Placido Tafoya of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Joey Garcia of Denver, Colo.; numerous: aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited to family and immediate friends. Face masks are required.
Burial of cremains will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
