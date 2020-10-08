Miguel Alarid was strong and determined until his last breath. He passed from this world on Sept. 18, 2020, less than two weeks shy of his 103rd birthday. He was buried in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. with his wife Manuelita who passed away in 1964.

Miguel lived a life full of love and adventure. He used to say he was "born behind a bush" in Los Esteritos, N.M. He was an immensely proud veteran. He served in the US Army during World War II in the 10th Infantry Tigers Division. He proudly raised six children in Las Vegas, N.M. and worked as a custodian for the City schools. He moved to Albuquerque in 1999.

Miguel is preceded in death by his infant son Ignacio, his daughter Nancy, his companion of many years, Delia Gonzales, his former son-in-law William McKinley and recently his brother Ricardo.

He is survived by his children Alfonso, Mike, Steve, Exhilda (Ron) and Dolores (Roman); former daughter-in-laws Eileen and "La Te"; grandchildren Denise (Chris), Max, Valerie, Jennifer and Andre, as well as great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and many loving nieces and nephews and other family members.

His granddaughters Valerie and Jennifer brought much joy and happiness to his life while they helped care for him for the last 21 years. He was incredibly grateful for the care he received from Sharon and Manny with Compassus.

You have turned my mourning into dancing… Psalm 30:11

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store