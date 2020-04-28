Mike Baca, age 85, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1934 to Venzeslado Baca and Evarista Arguello in Lagunita N.M.
Mike was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sociedad de San Antonio de Padua, Elks Lodge and choir member at Immaculate Conception Church. He served as a prep cook at Kocina de Raphael, security guard, AT&SF Railroad and served as a foster grandparent. Mike was very energetic and a caring individual who lived life to the fullest!
He is preceded in death by his parents: wife: Estella Gonzales; sister: Rose Fresquez of Los Angeles, Calif.
He is survived by his sisters: Erlinda Gonzales of Las Vegas, N.M., Mella Tapia of Albuquerque, N.M. and Mary (Mauricio) Pacheco of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother: Ben (Eva) Baca of Las Cruces, N.M.; numerous: nephews, nieces and many friends.
Services are pending and will be held at a later date.
Graveside services will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
Pallberars will be the Knights of Columbus.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 29, 2020