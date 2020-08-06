1/1
Natividad Baca
1924 - 2020
Natividad DeMaria Baca, age 96, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at her granddaughter Susanna's residence in Albuquerque, N.M.
She was born in Tecolote, N.M. on Sept. 8, 1924 to Pilar Baca and Vicentita Montoya.
Natividad had an abundance of love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to garden, especially growing her flowers. She would always manage to become everyone's grandma and she was always a happy grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Pilar Baca and Vicentita Montoya; daughter: Mary Loretta Baca; brother: Delfido "Tito" Baca; sisters: Lugarda D.Rael and Senaida Baca; aunt: Eloisa Montoya; niece: Bernice Baca; nephew: Jr. Baca.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Felicia Baca, Susanna Castellano (Dario), Devin Jaramillo, Roger Valdez (Megan) all of Albuquerque, N.M., and Kimberly Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M.; great-grandchildren: Amor, Antonio, Aaliyah, Josiah, Arianna, Jordan, Mya, and Emiliano; special caregivers: Candelaria Pacheco and Brenda Hernandez both of Albuquerque, NM; and numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held at Rogers Mortuary Chapel on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. Rosary service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow both to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with pallbearers Felicia Baca, Susanna Castellano, Dario Quiroz, Roger Valdez, Amor Chavez, and Antonio Roybal. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to family and immediate friends only. Face masks are required.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
