Nestor Gonzales age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence in Commerce City, Colo.

He was born Aug. 19, 1940, in San Isidro, N.M. to Isidoro Gonzales Sr. and Luciana Aragon.

He married Ramona "Valeria" Sandoval on Aug. 21, 1964. They were happily married for 55 wonderful years.

Nestor is a 14-year retiree from Waste Management, where he worked as a truck driver for 36 years.

Nestor truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with all his family; he loved chatting and catching up with old friends, fishing, gardening, dancing, going to church every Sunday, feeding his backyard birds and of course taking the time to walk around the lake collecting cans with his wife.

Nestor had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

He is survived by his wife Ramona "Valeria" Gonzales, his sons; Tobby (Jackie) Gonzales, Nester Gonzales Jr. (Angela Vasquez), Honorary son; Trinidad Vasquez, his daughters: Irene Gonzales, Janet (John Fernandez), Rosie Gonzales (Joe Galvan), 14 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids, brothers: Armando Gonzales, Isidoro Gonzales Jr. and Larry Gonzales. His sisters: Sofia Gonzales, Flora Gonzales, Evelyn Gonzales, Kathy Gonzales and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Isidoro Gonzales Sr., mother Luciana Aragon, brother Felimon Gonzales and sister Theodora Gonzales.

A Rosary will be recited at Our Lady Mother of the Church: 6690 E 72nd Ave. Commerce City, Colo, 80022. Wednesday Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m., Viewing 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Rosary will be recited at San Miguel Del Vado Church on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 7 p.m.: Sagebrush Way, Ribera, NM 87560. Time and date to be determined

Mass will be held at San Miguel Del Vado Church on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Moses Nwankwo as celebrant.Sagebrush Way, Ribera, NM 87560. Interment to follow.

