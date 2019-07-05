Nonnato "Don" Apodaca, 85, long-time resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born July 20, 1933, in Chaperito, N.M., to the late Teodoro and Victoria Apodaca.
Nonnato was a Korean War Veteran and proudly served his country. He was also a very talented and well-known musician.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha M. Apodaca; his parents, Teodoro and Victoria Apodaca; two daughters, one great grandson and other extended family.
He is survived by his children, Lupe (Pablo), Jerry (Stella), Margareth, Donald (Angela), Teresita (Johnny), John (Angela) and Elizabeth (Joseph); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by eight siblings, several nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-
in-law.
Rosary devotional services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Church.
Funeral services for both Nonnato and Bertha, who preceded him in death on July 23, 2013, will also be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday, July 12, 2019, 9 a.m., with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 6, 2019