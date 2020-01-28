Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Ray Martinez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Ray Martinez, 61, was born Jan. 31, 1958, in Las Vegas, N.M. to Emilio Tomas Martinez and Julia Maes Martinez. Norman passed away Sept. 22. 2019 in El Alto.

He is preceded in death by his brother Ambrose Martinez and survived by his parents, his fiance Evangelina Alarcon Tarango, two brothers, two sisters, three children nine grandchildren whom he cherished with his life, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He graduated from White Pine High in Ely, Nev. He was active in sports and lettered in football and track. Recipient of several scholarships, received an associate's degree from Elko Community College. He was the pillar of Elko and Spring Creek communities in Nevada for 40 years and built lasting friendships and positive relationships abound. His work ethic was exemplary; he dedicated 28 years to the Barrick Goldstrike Mines.

Norman had a loving presence and a smile and aura that filled the room with joy. To know him was to love him. He loved to dance and never missed an opportunity to do so. He loved animals and was a fine caretaker. He was a son to be proud of, a loving father, grandfather and the definition of what a big brother should be. Norman found his voice and spoke his truth. In the latter days of his life he came back home to Mora, N.M. to take care of his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted Jan. 31, 2020. Rosary at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church officiated by Father Paul Grala. Interment to follow at Santa Teresa in Turquillo.

