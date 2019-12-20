Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ole Bart Dale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ole Bart Dale, a resident of Santa Fe, N.M., went home to be with the Lord on his 86th birthday, Dec. 18, 2019, after a battle with ALS. He was born in Rosebud, N.M. to Walter and Tennie Mae Dale. He graduated High School in Las Vegas, N.M., in 1951. He served in the Army for three years from July 10, 1953 thru July 10, 1956. Later that year he married the love of his life, Ardath Hays on Dec. 23, 1956. He then continued in the reserve until July 1961. Ole and Ardath raised four children. Son Rick Dale (Tonda) of Las Vegas, N.M., Daughter Dana Twyman (Curtis) of Blanchard, N.M., Son Jason Dale (Lisa) Rio Rancho, N.M., Daughter Melissa Rodriguez (Michael) Ames, Iowa. Their love and family continued to grow, and now includes 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Jack Dale (Joy) of Santa Fe, N.M., and Ray Dale (Marian) of California.

Services are Monday Dec. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Santa Fe, N.M. The Location will be Santa Fe Baptist Church. 4977 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe, NM 87507.

