It is with great sadness that the family of Onofre R. Gallegos announces his passing on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He was born on April 26, 1944 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Onofre and Margaret Gallegos.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth; his parents; his uncle Julian Estrada and aunt Reena Estrada; brothers, Mark and Robert and sisters Patricia and Julia.

He will forever be remembered by his sons Erik and Stephen and daughter Marilyn, grandchildren Anthony, Miranda, Devon, Ysabela, Piper, Zoe, Catalina, Marco and Santiago. Onofre is lovingly remembered by his brothers John, Michael and Rhonda, David and Linda and sisters, Lena (Nick) Naranjo, Rita (Marcello) Baca, Priscilla Rael, Lorraine (Tony) Drake, Loretta (Joseph) Chavez, and Mary Ann Carreon and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Onofre will be dearly missed by all his family and friends and remembered for his wisdom, guidance and source of strength and support for all whom relied on him. He was a successful retired engineer, hotelier, and entrepreneur. Onofre "ALL the Way" Gallegos was a high school football and track star. He was also a Master in the Royal Golden Dragon form of Kung Fu as well as a third-degree black belt in Shotokan Karate.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel Avenue NE, Albuquerque NM followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at same church. A reception will take place after the mass in the reception room at the church. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 12, 2019

