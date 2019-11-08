Orlando Brown, age 81, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Orlando is preceded in death by his parents Eli and Cleofas Brown, and sister Eloisa Gallegos.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diolinda "Dollye" Brown; daughters Monica (Lawrence) and Phyllis (Edward); grandchildren Estevan, Fabian (Mallorie), Estrella, Lisa (Ricardo), Gina, Rocky (Fran); nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister Roselia (Ross).
A rosary and funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish in Las Vegas, N.M. Burial services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in El Llano, N.M. at 2 p.m.
For Orlando's full obituary, please visit the online guest register at www.riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Nov. 9, 2019