Obituary

Pablo B. Gonzales, age 63, a longtime resident of Villanueva, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at his home.

He was born on April 29, 1956, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Pablo Brigido Gonzales and Estella Maria Coriz. He was also Catholic and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Villanueva, N.M.

Paul was always ready to lend a hand to everyone, no matter who it was. He loved music, especially his favorite singer Elvis Presley; he also loved building things and working outdoors as well as baking cheese cakes in the kitchen. He was a great provider for his family and built a loving home for his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and also enjoyed watching his favorite team, Dallas Cowboys, on TV as well as his western movies. He also loved to joke and make people laugh. Knowingly he struggled through his illness he was a strong man that never gave up and was given many blessings.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Raymond Martinez, John and Joe Garcia, sister-in-law: Viola Martinez and niece: Miranda Esquibel.

Pablo is survived by his loving fiancée: Arleen Ortiz of the family home, daughters: Amanda Gonzales (Isaiah) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Brianna Montoya (Rain) of the family home; son: Steven Trujillo (Denise) of Albuquerque; grandchildren: Makayla, Elijah and Arcane; brothers and sisters: Albert Otero, Pauline Gonzales, Henry Gonzales all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Rosalita Esquibel of Los Montoyas, N.M.; mother and father in-law: Gloria and Gilbert Ortiz of Villanueva, N.M.; brothers and sisters-in-law: Karl Ortiz (Albert) of Albuquerque; Janice Sandoval (Michael) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Raul Esquibel of Tecolote, N.M.; Debra Parson (Marvin) of Phoenix, Ariz.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends

Rosary service will be recited on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. with funeral service to follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, N.M. at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with the following serving as casket bearers, Aaron Salas, Darrell Romero, Conrad Duran, Rain Montoya, Isaiah Chavez and Brian Gonzales. Serving as honorary bearers will be all of his remaining nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

