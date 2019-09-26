Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pablo Chavez. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Send Flowers Obituary

Pablo Chavez, age 84, a former resident of Lovato N.M., passed away after a prolonged illness in Albuquerque, N.M. Sept. 22, 2019. Pablo was an army veteran. He served one tour of duty in Europe. He was born to the late Tranquilino and Avenicia Lopez Chavez on May 24, 1935.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Vivian Chavez, his sister Delfinia Garcia, His brothers Dionicio Chavez, Augustine Chavez, his grandson Toby Ortiz, and several nephews and nieces.

He is survived by his sons Lee Gonzales (Janet), Rosendo Chavez, Paul Chavez Jr.; daughters Sheryl Ortiz (Tommy) and Loretta Gallegos (Frank); grandchildren, Jacob Ortiz (Dominique), Jessica Ortiz, Adam Ortiz (Adrianna), James Ortiz (Maxine), Nea Gonzales, Lleanna Gonzales, Eligio Gonzales, Bazon Chavez, Daniel Gallegos and Gabriela Gallegos; sister Rose Ortiz (Leroy); brother Jimmy Chavez; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces.

Special mention to his extended families, the Villanueva families and the Rivera families, for loving him and caring for him as their own; Tillie Rivera, whom he cared for very much. And special mention to Anna Marie Gabaldon for loving and caring for him on his final days. And his special loving dog Merlin. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 27, 2019

