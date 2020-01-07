Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pacomio Ortega. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pacomio Ortega, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the family home on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Pacomio was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Colonias, N.M. to the home of Roman and Martina Marez Ortega. At the time of his death he was the last surviving member of that family, which included his sisters Martina Angel, Mary Wasson, Mercedes Lopez, and Angie Ortega, and brother Marcos Ortega.

He grew up in Santa Rosa and later Las Vegas, N.M., where he graduated from Immaculate Conception High School.

Pacomio served honorably in the U.S. Army and New Mexico National Guard. While stationed in Germany, he met his future wife, Ute Rienhardt. They were married in Frankfurt, Germany, and became parents of three sons, John, Andrew, and Steve.

Pacomio was a rancher and owner of Ortega Concrete Company. He was an avid hunter and trapper, who loved the outdoors. He and Ute enjoyed travel, visiting museums and attending musical and theatrical performances. He also loved Country Western and Mexican music and rarely missed watching Jeopardy. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception parish.

Pacomio, in his younger days, was very athletic and remained active throughout his life. He was hardworking and took pride in his projects. He was a loving family man, always dedicated and devoted to his family and friends. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of his later years and kept him young in spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ute, and sons John (Pam) of Roswell, Andrew (Adriana), and Steve (Sally), all of Las Vegas. Also surviving him are his grandchildren: Ashley Ray (Quentin), Tyler Ortega (Bianca), Chelsey Ortega, and Amberly Ortega, great-grandchildren Cooper, Bowen, and Charlotte Ray and Nevaeh Gurule, his god-children Chris Tenorio, Emilio Trujillo, and Brandon Montano, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass to celebrate Pacomio's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church with Fr. George Salazar officiating.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 8, 2020

