Patricia Marron, 35, a longtime resident of Watrous, N.M., has gone to be with our Lord Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was born to Michael Donald Sanchez and Irma Garcia on Oct. 31, 1983 in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. Patricia was an athlete herself, lettering five years in three different sports, basketball, volleyball and cheering.

She is preceded in death by her aunt, Denise Perez; cousin, Brian Garcia; uncle, Rudy Conway; paternal grandparents, Jose and Antonia Sanchez and maternal-grandmother, Ricarda Terrezas.

She is survived by her children, Jada, Felipe, and Ezperanza; parents, Irma and Donald Sanchez of Watrous, N.M.; brother, Michael Donald Sanchez Jr., of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters, Alexandria Montoya (Alvin) of Las Vegas, N.M. and Kristen Sanchez of Watrous, N.M.; boyfriend, Chris Duran of Pojoaque, N.M.; nino's, Paul and Angela Sanchez of Las Vegas, N.M.; maternal grandfather, Felipe Garcia (Alma) of Albuquerque, N.M.; paternal grandmother, Bessie Madrid (Jimmy) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; Godmother, Irene Sanchez (Toby) of Watrous, N.M.; nephews, Daniel, Mikey, A.J. and Louie B.; nieces, Bryanna, MariJo and Leah; Goddaughter, Summer Marron; cousins, Mario and Alicia Garcia, Julie Perez-Anguliano and Elena Gavailanes; numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be recited Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 6 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 20, 2019, 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Sacred Heart Church in Watrous, N.M., with Father Bob Peccatiello as Celebrant.

Interment will follow at Watrous Cemetery in Watrous, N.M., with the following serving as casket bearers; Alvin Montoya, Javier Lopez, A.J. Sanchez, Mikey Sanchez, Danny Sanchez, Felipe Garcia, Tom Archuleta and Paul Sanchez.

Honorary bearers will be all of her remaining nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

