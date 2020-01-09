Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricio Lujan. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricio Lujan died on Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 97 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He was born to Candelario Lujan and Estefanita Montoya Lujan in Sabinoso, N.M.

He grew up in the Sabinoso, N. M., area and graduated from Solano High School. After high school, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (C. C. Camps) and moved to Pecos, N.M.

From there he joined the Army. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II. His year of enlistment in the Army was 1942. His battles and campaigns were Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe. He was honorably discharged from the 187th Signal Repair Company, Army of the United States in 1945.

After the war, he returned to New Mexico. He continued working on the family ranch while also employed by the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory. He was one of the early councilmen of the City of Los Alamos.

In Los Alamos he met Mary Nelson. In 1945 she had moved from Anton Chico to work at Los Alamos. In 1946 Patricio had moved from the Sabinoso area to work in Los Alamos. They met each other in Los Alamos and later married in Albuquerque at the Sacred Heart Church. They were married for 73 years. They had eight children.

When they moved to Las Vegas, he attended NMHU. After his schooling, he worked for many years with the State of New Mexico, Department of Labor. He retired from the state at the age of 72. He continued tending his cattle. At the age of 92 he retired from ranching. He was a life-long rancher.

He was preceded in death by his parents Candelario and Estefanita Lujan; sister, Lucy Gallegos; infant brother, William Lujan; granddaughter, Aspen Rawlings; great grandson, Carlos J. Padilla; son-in-law, Mark Saad; niece, Louisa Lujan Pacheco and sister-in-law, Vicenta Nelson Marquez.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal-grandparents, Patricio and Escolastica Montoya and his paternal grandparents, Cipriano and Miguelita Lujan.

He is survived by his wife Mary Nelson Lujan; daughters, Jacque Padilla (Joseph), Geraldine Lujan, Mary Grace Montoya (Ron), Sylvia Lujan-Saad, Eileen Coca (Ray), Estefanita Rawlings (David), Monica Tavenner (John) and son, Patricio C. Lujan (Gloria); brother, Lawrence Lujan (Alice); and sister, Grace Renton; grandchildren, Kathy, Carlos, Anita (Marvin), Monica (Alberto), Bianca, Patricio, Armando, Mario, Reyna, Sarah, Henry (Heather), John Carlos and Diego; great grandchildren, Arturo, Amanda, Alicia, Andrea, Ariana, Maricela, Analise, Isabel. Marisol, Lathan and Olivia; numerous nieces and nephews-they were all his favorites; other relatives and many friends.

Patricio was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Rosary services will be recited on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12 p.m. with both services being held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N. M. Father George V. Salazar will serve as celebrant.

Pallbearers are Carlos Padilla, Patricio Lujan, Armando Coca, Mario Coca, Henry Rawlings, John Carlos Tavenner, Diego Tavenner, and Alex Marquez. Honorary Pallbearers will be all his remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eulogy will be given by Geraldine Lujan.

Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M.

