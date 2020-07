Patrick Martinez, 56, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Monday, July 27. Viewing will be from 8-8:45 a.m. and the Mass at 9 a.m. following the burial in Buena Vista, N.M. Capacity at the church is only 100 people. To view the whole obituary please go to www.riversidefunerals.com.