Paul Edward Quintana, 61, of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M., following a battle with cancer.

Paul Edward Quintana was born Nov. 30, 1958 to Eddie and Viola Quintana.

Paul is survived by his parents his wife Denise Roybal, daughters Brandie Renteria (husband Ricardo Renteria) and Angelilli Quintana, step daughter Anna Gurule, and grandchildren Deanna and Octavio Quintana. His brother Patrick Quintana (Melissa Vigil) and nephews Aldenlee Quintana and Brandenlee Quintana, all of Las Vegas, N.M, as well as numerous other family and friends.

Paul graduated from West Las Vegas High in 1977. He then joined the Navy in 1978-1982 where he began his journey at sea on the USS Coral Sea (CV 43). Paul was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1984. He then enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1986-1989 where he was promoted to Sergeant (E-5). Shortly thereafter, Paul enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1989-1991 and proudly served during Operation Desert Storm with the 720th Division. During these times he received numerous awards and medals.

Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed many hobbies which included camping, fishing, picking pinon, drawing, ranch work, and simply making memories with his family. He was also an Hermano Crusado de Nuestro Jesucristo. Was a die-hard 49ers fan. After his discharge he held many different jobs which he enjoyed, such as the state hospital, MDF Moulding and Millwork, driver for Victory Royal Express, as well as a bus driver.

