Paul C. Quintana, age 76, of Tucumcari, N.M., passed away on April 18, 2020 in Tampa, Fla.

Paul was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Ledoux, N.M., to Ferdinando and Teresa Quintana and grew up in Las Vegas, N.M. Paul and Pauline (Leyba) met in Las Vegas, while attending New Mexico Highlands University. They were married on Feb. 19, 1966, in Penasco, N.M.

Paul graduated from New Mexico Highlands University in 1968, with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a minor in business. He worked in accounting in Denver, Colo. before moving to Tucumcari in 1971, where he owned and operated a successful farm and Rrnch for 35 years. During this time, he took much pride in raising good quality cattle and horse hay. Paul was always looking for ways to improve productivity and efficiency in his agricultural operation.

Paul was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, where he had been serving on the Finance Committee the past 40 years. Paul's strong faith, rooted in the Catholic tradition, guided him throughout his life. As a devout Catholic, he responded wholeheartedly to the call to love of God and neighbor.

He was a First Lieutenant in the N.M. National Guard for six years. He was a current member of B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge #1172, for the past 46 years, and obtained Life Member status.

Paul was passionate about helping people. He served his community in many ways, at the local, state and federal levels.

Paul was currently a member of the Farmer's Electric Co-op Board, where he served as a Trustee for 25 years, including a period serving as Vice President. He was currently Chairman of the Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Board, a position he held for the past 18 years, while serving on the board for the last 24 years. He was a current Trustee of the McMullen Foundation for 25 years.

Paul was a Trustee on the Dr. Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital for 24 years serving as the Finance Committee Chairman and Chairman of the Board. For three years, he was a board member of the Presbyterian Healthcare Services Board in Albuquerque.

Paul was an advisory board member of the New Mexico Agricultural Science Center for 23 years, where he served as Vice President for 16 years. For 12 years, he was a Director on the Arch Hurley Conservancy District Board, and the Secretary-Treasurer of the New Mexico Water Resources Association. He served several years as Treasurer of the New Mexico Water Trust Board. Paul served on the ASCS County Committee for several years. For seven years, he was on the USDA-NM Farm Service Agency Board as a State Committee member.

Paul loved life - sharing time and new experiences with family and friends, and enjoyed meeting people. His deep faith, optimism and drive defined him. He enjoyed learning, researching facts, making plans, and working to implement change to better our world. Paul loved a challenge, working hard, and seeing a job well done. He relished a deep discussion about ideas and a good laugh.

Paul cherished his wife, Pauline of Tucumcari, his sons, Stephen of Santa Fe, and Fred, his daughter-in-law Stella and his precious granddaughter Zoe of Palo Alto, Calif.

Surviving Paul are his sisters, Isabel Quintana of Las Vegas, N.M., Mary Langlois of Santa Fe, N.M., Fabi (Joe) Rodriguez, of Sun City West, Ariz., his brother, Robert Quintana of Las Vegas, N.M., and a brother-in-law, Paul Buell of Las Cruces, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinando and Teresa Quintana, and by a sister, Millie Buell.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, for those who wish to make donations, do so to Saint Vincent de Paul, PO Box 832, Tucumcari, NM 88401.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 6, 2020

