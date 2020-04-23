Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Chavez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline S. Chavez age 91, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M. at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 27, 1929 to Thomas Segura and Petra Benavidez in Las Vegas, N.M.

Pauline enjoyed many things, but none more than time spent with her family. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed feeding her family and everybody else. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and she loved her politics. She was also extremely strong in her faith and was a lifetime member of the OLOS Parish. Pauline was a die-hard Dons fan and she proudly served as the first female WLV School Board Chairperson. She worked for San Miguel County for a number of years and was also a greeter at Walmart, but her favorite position was as a foster grandparent with the West Las Vegas Schools, where she worked for twenty years. She loved every child she met and they loved her and she remembered just about every one of them and they remembered her. She was the backbone and the matriarch of the Chavez family and we will miss her love and wisdom every day. She had a big beautiful heart and used it freely. God blessed us with a beautiful soul as our mother and grandmother and our world will be a little darker without her smile.

She is preceded in death by her father: Thomas Segura; parents: Antonio Gonzales and Petra Gonzales; husband: Ernest Chavez of 63 years; son: Ramon Chavez; mother and father-in-law: Florencio and Rosa Chavez.

She is survived by her children: Mike Chavez (Margaret), Vangie Blair (Mike), Jose Curly Chavez (Maria), James Chavez, Kathy Houk and Charlynne "Charli" Otero all of Las Vegas, N.M.; son-in-law: Frankie Encinias of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Amanda (Lawrence), Barbara (Vidal), Mike Jr, Melissa (Tom), Aubrie, Carlos, Roger (Michelle), Ramon (Adam), Jessica and Ernest; great-grandchildren: Lawrence (Jessica), Nathan (Alisha), Sean, Ethan, Ernest Michael III (Arihadna), Jerry (Christiana), Gabriel, Nathan, Venessa, Jennifer, Vylette, Jeanette, Sean and Austin; great-great- grandchildren: Isiah, Tomas, Logan and Anakin, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A big thanks to her nurse Anna Rodriguez.

Rosary and Funeral services will be held at a later date, also burial of cremains to be held at San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M.

