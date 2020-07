Pauline Chavez passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 91, at home with her family. The celebration of Pauline's life will be held on July 31 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, beginning with the rosary at 9 a.m. and the funeral mass immediately following. The burial will take place after the service at the San Jose Cemetery. The family will then be gathered at the family home.

