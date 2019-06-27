Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Bonney Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Pete Bonney Jr., 73, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care Medical Facility in Aurora following a long illness.

He leaves three sons, Don, Keith and Philip Bonney; his sisters, Phyllis Pando and Flora Busby; his two grandchildren, Chasity and Kelly Bonney; and his great grandchildren, Angeleigh, Troy, Cody, Brandon, Brady and Beverly; and many close friends.

Born in Cheyenne, the son of Filadelfio Dominguez and Gregorita Garcia, and living with his adopted parents Pete and Simona Bonney he was a resident of Mora, N.M. and later Colorado.

In his early years, Mr. Bonney helped around the family's businesses in New Mexico and Denver.

After graduating school, He married Florentina Martinez and fathered his first son David Bonney before being drafted into the Army in 1966 to fight in the Vietnam war where he was in the Hercules Missile Program and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and was a Marksman with the rifle.

After serving in the Army, Mr. Bonney worked in the construction business in Denver.

In 1971 His second Marriage to Maria (Connie) Pacheco started, and over the years had 3 more boys. He started the Bronco Bar business endeavor in the early 70's.

He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time at "The Bar." Over the year's, articles were written about him and his generosity on Larimer St. in the local papers as he often fed the hungry and donated to local causes.

Mr. Bonney had a passion for hunting and fishing, loved his pets and worked hard for his family. An avid pool player, he was a longtime member of the local 8 ball pool league. Him and his team won several tournaments and garnered a massive case of trophies.

Rosary devotional service will be recited Monday, July 1, 2019, 7 p.m., at St. Gertrude Catholic Church.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M., with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T. as celebrant.

Burial will be in Cleveland, N.M. at the Cleveland Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

