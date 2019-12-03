Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip J. Ortiz. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip J. Ortiz, 50, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M. passed away on Saturday at the Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM.

He was preceded in death by his father, Juan B. Leo Ortiz, paternal grandparents, Juan Ortiz, Louis Sanders, and Mary Sanders Corral; and maternal grandparents, Abedon and Maria Ignacia A. Ortiz.

He is survived by his mother, Emily of Las Vegas, N.M.; a brother Anthony Ortiz and wife Jane and their children Anthony Ortiz Jr. and Ryan Ortiz; two sisters: Denise Ortiz and her children Ashlee Lucero and her companion, Casey Maloney and their children Justina Maloney, Noah Maloney, and C.J. Maloney; Dwayne Lucero and companion Adrianna Lucero and their children James Lucero and Scarlett Lucero; Brandon Lucero and companion Olivia and son Devin Lucero; sister Ignacita Arranaga and her children Megan Baca and her children Alijah Baca, Avah Baca, and Alex Baca, Melina Baca and companion Joe Montaño; and by several aunts and uncles.

Philip was born in Las Vegas, N.M. on March 16, 1969, to Juan B. Leo and Maria Emilia Ortiz. He graduated from Robertson High School in 1987 and from the University of Phoenix with his bachelor's and master's degree in business management.

Philip was a former member of the Las Fiestas Council and was the Director of the Miss Las Vegas Scholarship program. He was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church teaching catechism, confirmation classes and the RCIA program and was the director of the Gay Pride Parade.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd.

Services will be held from the Immaculate Conception Church with a rosary on Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Dec. 5, 2019.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father George V. Salazar on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 9 a.m.

Cremation will take place following the services and he will be buried in the Santo Niño Cemetery in Lower Rociada at a later date.

Serving as casket bearers will be Dwayne Lucero, Brandon Lucero, Anthony Ortiz Jr., Ryan Ortiz, Edward Lujan and Joseph Abeyta.

Honorary bearers will be the rest of his nephews and nieces.

The family has requested that memorials in his memory be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, 811 Sixth Street, Las Vegas, NM 87701.

Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 4, 2019

