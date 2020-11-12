1/1
Phillip Daniel Lucero
1962 - 2020
Phillip Daniel Lucero, 58, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was born to Cecilio Lucero Jr. and Eloisa Lucero on Oct. 7, 1962 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He attended Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, he graduated from West Las Vegas High School in 1981, and he was a musician and played trumpet and bass guitar. He played trumpet for the West Las Vegas band.
Phillip attended New Mexico Highlands University. He was in the National Guard and played for the 44th army band where he played trumpet.
Phillip retired from Frito Lay where he worked as a sales person. He also worked as an Oxygen Technician for Plaza Drugs. He was disabled after that.
Phillip is preceded in death by his father: Cecilio Lucero Jr.; nephew: Kevin Garcia.
He is survived companion: Michelle Collen Lopez of Las Vegas, N.M.; mother: Eloisa Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters and brother: Betty Garcia, Anna Marie Bibb both of Las Vegas, N.M., Cecilia Garcia (John) of Santa Fe, N.M., Manuel Lucero (Loretta) of Las Vegas, N.M.; uncles: Augustine Lucero (Adelina) of Canoncito de Manuelitas, Leroy Lucero of La Junta, Colo., and Manuel Garcia (Sylvia) of Las Vegas, N.M.; aunts: Esther Garcia of Coolidge, Ariz.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and all services are pending at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas
600 Reynolds Avenue
Las Vegas, NM 87701
505-425-3511
