Phillip Tejada, 56 passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2019 in Albuquerque. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Moises Tejada and a brother Henry who died in Vietnam. Phillip is the brother of Louise Gonzales.

The family was originally from Las Vegas, N.M. Phillip was an expert in computer programming, technical support, desktop support, and cyber security. He excelled in the Apple platform. He was most recently employed by El Centro Family Health in Las Vegas, N.M. and Insight Global Technology in Albuquerque.

Phillip had a passion for motocross racing of which he was an active participant in his younger days.

Funeral services for Phillip, as well as gene and Louise Gonzales, are scheduled for Oct. 3, 2019, 11 a.m at Santa Cruz de la Canada Church in Santa Cruz, N.M. A private burial service will be held at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque Oct. 4, 2019.