Pita Rivera, age 92, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.
She was born on March 21, 1928 to Placido Rivera and Antonia Ulibarri in Ribera, N.M.
She is preceded in death by the father of her children: Simon Jimmie Bustamante, parents: Placido and Antonia Rivera, brothers: Carlos Rivera, Eutimo Rivera, Francisco Rivera, Placidito Rivera, Meliton Rivera Sr., sister, Maria Varela.
She is survived by her daughters and sons: Patsy Pacheco (Joe Tapia), Jane Carley (Rick) all of Albuquerque, N.M.; James Bustamante of Mineral Hill, N.M.; Daniel Bustamante (Loretta) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Eric Pacheco, Michelle Pacheco, Rick Carley, Jamie Martin, Stephanie Burns, James Bustamante, Jason Bustamante, Adam Bustamante, Linda Morales, Justin Vigil and Joshua Vigil, special niece: JoAnn Flores, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.
We would like say a special thanks to the staff of Meadows Home in Las Vegas, N.M.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in El Pueblo, N.M. serving as pallbearers will be the following James Bustamante, Eric Pacheco, Adam Bustamante, Joe Tapia, Rick Carley and Joshua Vigil. Honorary bearers are Jason Bustamante and Justin Vigil.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
She was born on March 21, 1928 to Placido Rivera and Antonia Ulibarri in Ribera, N.M.
She is preceded in death by the father of her children: Simon Jimmie Bustamante, parents: Placido and Antonia Rivera, brothers: Carlos Rivera, Eutimo Rivera, Francisco Rivera, Placidito Rivera, Meliton Rivera Sr., sister, Maria Varela.
She is survived by her daughters and sons: Patsy Pacheco (Joe Tapia), Jane Carley (Rick) all of Albuquerque, N.M.; James Bustamante of Mineral Hill, N.M.; Daniel Bustamante (Loretta) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Eric Pacheco, Michelle Pacheco, Rick Carley, Jamie Martin, Stephanie Burns, James Bustamante, Jason Bustamante, Adam Bustamante, Linda Morales, Justin Vigil and Joshua Vigil, special niece: JoAnn Flores, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.
We would like say a special thanks to the staff of Meadows Home in Las Vegas, N.M.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar. Interment will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in El Pueblo, N.M. serving as pallbearers will be the following James Bustamante, Eric Pacheco, Adam Bustamante, Joe Tapia, Rick Carley and Joshua Vigil. Honorary bearers are Jason Bustamante and Justin Vigil.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are in the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave. Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.