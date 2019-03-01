Polo C' de Baca, 85, passed away Jan. 19, 2019. He was born to Marie and Leo C' de Baca on Jan. 6, 1934.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polo C’ de Baca.
He is survived by his son, Leo C' de Baca, of Albuquerque, N.M., and brother Jose C' de Baca (wife Mabel of Puerto Rico).
Internment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe, on Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:15 a.m.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 431 Richmond Place NE, Albuquerque, also on March 8, at 3 p.m., followed by a reception in the church Parish Hall.
St Marks On the Mesa Episcopal
431 Richmond Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 2, 2019