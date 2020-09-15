1/1
Priscilla M. Armijo
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla M. Armijo, 76, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vicente and Amalia Armijo and two sisters, Isabel and Carolina Armijo. She is survived by her son Angelo Cervantes and his wife Anna of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters: Antonia Armijo Gonzalez (Humberto) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Rosie Armijo of Las Vegas, N.M.; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Nadezhda de Cervantes both of Albuquerque.
She was born in Montezuma, N.M. on May 12, 1944, and received her elementary education in Montezuma during the San Miguel County School System. She attended Immaculate Conception School until the closure of Catholic schools and graduated from Robertson High School. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Spanish and Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in Education from New Mexico Highlands University. For many years, Priscilla worked as an educator in San Miguel County, N.M. She loved music, played several instruments, but her favorite was the piano. Because of the Catholic Mexican Seminary in Montezuma, she became well versed in the culture, which influenced her to becoming a professional Mariachi singer. She performed with Mariachi Tenampa and other Mariachi groups at the Las Vegas and Santa Fe Fiestas and other events in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Colorado. In the 1970s she also recorded a record of Mariachi music.
A highlight of her life was when she was asked to perform with the late singer/composer Jose Alfredo Jimenez at Tingled Coliseum in Albuquerque and later in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Priscilla deeply loved her family, her community and valued her friendships whom she saw as family. She was reciprocated with unbelievable acts of love and she referred to them as "Angel Friends."
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. in the St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
A rosary followed by the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The interment will follow in the Capilla de San Jose Cemetery in Montezuma with the following serving as casket bearers: Richard V. Maestas, Angelo R. Cervantes, Humberto Gonzalez, Michael A. Newton, Henry Armijo and Benny Romero.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the loving care of Billy at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, NM 87701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
2315 Hot Springs Boulevard
Las Vegas , NM 87701
(505) 425-9319
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved