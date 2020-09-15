Priscilla M. Armijo, 76, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vicente and Amalia Armijo and two sisters, Isabel and Carolina Armijo. She is survived by her son Angelo Cervantes and his wife Anna of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters: Antonia Armijo Gonzalez (Humberto) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Rosie Armijo of Las Vegas, N.M.; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Nadezhda de Cervantes both of Albuquerque.
She was born in Montezuma, N.M. on May 12, 1944, and received her elementary education in Montezuma during the San Miguel County School System. She attended Immaculate Conception School until the closure of Catholic schools and graduated from Robertson High School. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Spanish and Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in Education from New Mexico Highlands University. For many years, Priscilla worked as an educator in San Miguel County, N.M. She loved music, played several instruments, but her favorite was the piano. Because of the Catholic Mexican Seminary in Montezuma, she became well versed in the culture, which influenced her to becoming a professional Mariachi singer. She performed with Mariachi Tenampa and other Mariachi groups at the Las Vegas and Santa Fe Fiestas and other events in Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Colorado. In the 1970s she also recorded a record of Mariachi music.
A highlight of her life was when she was asked to perform with the late singer/composer Jose Alfredo Jimenez at Tingled Coliseum in Albuquerque and later in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Priscilla deeply loved her family, her community and valued her friendships whom she saw as family. She was reciprocated with unbelievable acts of love and she referred to them as "Angel Friends."
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. in the St. Francis Chapel at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
A rosary followed by the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The interment will follow in the Capilla de San Jose Cemetery in Montezuma with the following serving as casket bearers: Richard V. Maestas, Angelo R. Cervantes, Humberto Gonzalez, Michael A. Newton, Henry Armijo and Benny Romero.
