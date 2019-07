Rachel P. Duran, 55, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.She was born March 5, 1964, to Leroy Roybal and Carmen Duran Lucero in Las Vegas, N.M.She was a Catholic and loved her family and grandkids.She is preceded in death by her mother, Carmen D. Lucero; brothers, Lee Mascareñas and Richard Paul Duran; nephew, Shannon Mascareñas; maternal grandmother, Aurelia Duran; aunt, Viola Vigil, uncles Abelino Duran and Querino Duran.She is survived by sons, Jessie Espino (Melissa) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and Jason Espino Sr. (Roberta) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren, Moriah, Jesus, Julian, Makenzi, Haileigh, Makayla, and Jason Jr.; boyfriend, Rodolfo Hernandez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters, Angela Gallegos of Springer, N.M. and LouAnn Williams (Chet) of El Paso, Tex.; brother, Dennis Duran (Manuela) of Albuquerque, N.M.; step-father, Jose Luis Lucero of Albuquerque, N.M.; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.Rosary services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 7 p.m., at Rogers Mortuary Chapel.Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Timothy Meurer. Cremation has taken place.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.Visit rogersmortuarynm.com to sign the online register book.