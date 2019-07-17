Rachel P. Duran, 55, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was born March 5, 1964, to Leroy Roybal and Carmen Duran Lucero in Las Vegas, N.M.
She was a Catholic and loved her family and grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carmen D. Lucero; brothers, Lee Mascareñas and Richard Paul Duran; nephew, Shannon Mascareñas; maternal grandmother, Aurelia Duran; aunt, Viola Vigil, uncles Abelino Duran and Querino Duran.
She is survived by sons, Jessie Espino (Melissa) of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and Jason Espino Sr. (Roberta) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren, Moriah, Jesus, Julian, Makenzi, Haileigh, Makayla, and Jason Jr.; boyfriend, Rodolfo Hernandez of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters, Angela Gallegos of Springer, N.M. and LouAnn Williams (Chet) of El Paso, Tex.; brother, Dennis Duran (Manuela) of Albuquerque, N.M.; step-father, Jose Luis Lucero of Albuquerque, N.M.; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Rosary services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 7 p.m., at Rogers Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019, 9 a.m., at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Timothy Meurer. Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 17, 2019