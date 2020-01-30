Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph A. Shubert. View Sign Service Information Yaksich-Long Funeral Home 1310 S 2Nd St Raton , NM 87740 (575)-445-2622 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph A. Shubert, beloved by family and friends, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Ralph was born in Dawson, N.M. on March 12, 1928. He was raised in Dawson, N.M. until moving with his parents to Raton in 1945. He met the love of his life, Barbara, at Raton High School, and they remained together from that time until her passing in 2005. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in civil engineering in 1950. He was a practicing engineer and land surveyor his entire life. He went into the Army upon his graduation from college, and served his country by teaching officers to build roads in Fort Belvoir, V.A. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he worked first for the Bureau of Reclamation on the Maxwell Lakes project, and later for the New Mexico Highway Department, where he was appointed District Engineer for District 4 in Las Vegas in 1960.

He left that job to manage Broce Construction Company, building hundreds of miles of roadway for the State of N.M.

Barbara and Ralph married on June 25, 1951, and they had seven children. Ralph and Barbara were partners in several businesses in Las Vegas, N.M., Raton, N.M., and Mora County, N.M. They raised their family in Raton and in Las Vegas, N.M. Ralph is survived by his children and their spouses, Mark (Joy), Marilyn, Kirk, Alan, Glen (Kecia), Karl (Telena), and Gary (Sara). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, daughter-in- law, Pam, and his parents, Joseph and Eva Shubert.

Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's-St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Raton with Father John Brasher as the celebrant. A private committal service will be held at a later time. Arrangements and a celebration of Love for Ralph A. Shubert are under the direction of Yaksich-Long Funeral Home of Raton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in Ralph's name. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 31, 2020

