Ralph J. Pacheco, 84, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M.

Ralph John Pacheco Sr. (Papa Grande) was born on March 20, 1936 in Los Hueros, N.M. to Maria Rosa Fernandez Pacheco and Jose Samuel Pacheco.

He attended Wagon Mound Public Schools until his freshman year; then his family moved to Cimarron. He graduated from Cimarron High School in 1955.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country for six years; traveling to Hawaii, Japan, Greenland, Iceland and ended his military career working at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

In 1962, he met, fell in love and married his Maria (Mary). On August 11, 1962, Ralph and Mary were married at St. Joseph's Parish in Springer. They built their life in Cimarron and raised their three children.

Dad loved to work in his yard and his three kid's yards. Each one of us is blessed with a memory in our yard of him. Another one of his joys was working on his ranch, an inheritance from his grandmother. He was so proud of his ranch, cows and would visit with anyone who wanted to talk cows.

He also loved music and loved to dance. He played the drums in a band when he was younger. He enjoyed taking his family to the dances at Bean Day and attending the Colfax County Fair.

Dad and mom were always up for and an adventure. We took many family vacations. They were always game to visit new places, try new foods, dance, laugh and have fun. No one was a stranger to Dad. He asked, "What is your name? Where are you from and who is your family?" to anyone he met.

Dad loved to brag about his kids and grandkids. Anyone who was willing to listen knew all about us. As a father, he made a great impact on all of us. He taught us that it wasn't the type of job you had, but the effort you put into that job. We each have our special moments with him and special memories. All of our friends knew our daddy and stories we had about him.

Dad would tell us what a good life he had and assured us that he was ready to go when the Good Lord took him. He was a small town boy who was fortunate to see the world.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Virginia Pacheco; sister Vitalia Silva; brother Samuel Pacheco; infant great-grandson Jarron Brooks.

He is survived by his wife Mary Alice Pacheco of the family home in Cimarron; children, Yavette Brooks (Bryan) Mead, Colo., Ralph J. Pacheco Jr. (Jackie) of Aurora, Colo. and Rosa Romero (Gabriel) of Mora, N.M.; grandchildren, Jeremy Brooks (Tyra), Jesse Brooks, Joshua Pacheco, Nick Clark, Luke Pacheco, Ally Pacheco, Antonio Romero and Andres Romero; great grandchildren, Isabela, Kiara, Wyatt, Samuel, Reese, Ann Marie and Xavier; brothers, Alfonso Pacheco (Jenny) of Denver, Colo. and Gilbert Pacheco (Betty) of Cimarron, N.M.; sisters, Mary Lou Archuleta (Gene) of Brighton, Colo., Julia Wolgram (Pat) of Denver, Colo. and Grace Sanchez (Fred) of Colo.; brother's-in-law, Nars Silva of Albuquerque, N.M., Arthur Garcia of Trinidad, Colo., Gilbert Guara(Pat) of Trinidad, Colo. and Leroy Guara (Evelyn) of Gallup, N.M.; sister-in-law Ann Marie Rodriguez of Roswell, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services have been scheduled for immediate family only at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Mora, N.M.

Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Cimarron, N.M., will the following serving as Pallbearers, Jeremy Brooks, Jesse Brooks, Josh Pacheco, Nick Clark, Luke Pacheco, Ally Pacheco, Antonio Romero and Andres Romero.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Brooks, Gabriel Romero, Jackie Pacheco, Alfonso Pacheco and Gilbert Pacheco.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M. 87701, 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

