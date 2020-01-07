Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Maes. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Maes, 69, a resident of the Rincon Hondo Ranch located in Trementina, N.M., and former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., and Albuquerque, N.M., unexpectedly passed away and was pronounced deceased on Jan. 2, 2020. Ralph was born on Sept. 25, 1950.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose D. Maes and Isabel Sanchez.

He is survived by daughters: Maria Maes-McChriston (Jarmaine) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Myra Maes Kershaw (Michael) of Las Cruces, N.M.; grandchildren: Jahvon and Mason; Ralph's dog: Rosalinda; brothers: Chris Maes (Dianne) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and David Maes and friend Diane Moore of Rociada, N.M.; nephews: Christian Maes, Nicholas Maes (Crissy), Bryan Maes and Jonathan Maes; great nephews: Christian Maes, Latham Maes and King Maes; great niece: Lily Maes; special uncle: Vince Sanchez (Carol) of Trujillo, N.M.; and, numerous other relatives and many friends.

Ralph was a self-employed rancher who proudly continued the family tradition of tending to the land and cattle. His close friends and relatives admired him for his many talents. Ralph lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He had an uncanny ability to connect with people from various walks of life. Aside from tending to the ranch and spending time with loved ones, he had a passion for collecting prehistoric artifacts he found at the ranch, and expressing his artistry through pencil sketching and many other forms of craftsmanship. Ralph's beautiful smile and free-spirited, adventurous, and loving personality will be greatly missed.

Ralph's close family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Quintana as officiant at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Ralph Maes, 69, a resident of the Rincon Hondo Ranch located in Trementina, N.M., and former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., and Albuquerque, N.M., unexpectedly passed away and was pronounced deceased on Jan. 2, 2020. Ralph was born on Sept. 25, 1950.He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose D. Maes and Isabel Sanchez.He is survived by daughters: Maria Maes-McChriston (Jarmaine) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Myra Maes Kershaw (Michael) of Las Cruces, N.M.; grandchildren: Jahvon and Mason; Ralph's dog: Rosalinda; brothers: Chris Maes (Dianne) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and David Maes and friend Diane Moore of Rociada, N.M.; nephews: Christian Maes, Nicholas Maes (Crissy), Bryan Maes and Jonathan Maes; great nephews: Christian Maes, Latham Maes and King Maes; great niece: Lily Maes; special uncle: Vince Sanchez (Carol) of Trujillo, N.M.; and, numerous other relatives and many friends.Ralph was a self-employed rancher who proudly continued the family tradition of tending to the land and cattle. His close friends and relatives admired him for his many talents. Ralph lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He had an uncanny ability to connect with people from various walks of life. Aside from tending to the ranch and spending time with loved ones, he had a passion for collecting prehistoric artifacts he found at the ranch, and expressing his artistry through pencil sketching and many other forms of craftsmanship. Ralph's beautiful smile and free-spirited, adventurous, and loving personality will be greatly missed.Ralph's close family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Quintana as officiant at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close