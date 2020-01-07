Ralph Maes, 69, a resident of the Rincon Hondo Ranch located in Trementina, N.M., and former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., and Albuquerque, N.M., unexpectedly passed away and was pronounced deceased on Jan. 2, 2020. Ralph was born on Sept. 25, 1950.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jose D. Maes and Isabel Sanchez.
He is survived by daughters: Maria Maes-McChriston (Jarmaine) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Myra Maes Kershaw (Michael) of Las Cruces, N.M.; grandchildren: Jahvon and Mason; Ralph's dog: Rosalinda; brothers: Chris Maes (Dianne) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and David Maes and friend Diane Moore of Rociada, N.M.; nephews: Christian Maes, Nicholas Maes (Crissy), Bryan Maes and Jonathan Maes; great nephews: Christian Maes, Latham Maes and King Maes; great niece: Lily Maes; special uncle: Vince Sanchez (Carol) of Trujillo, N.M.; and, numerous other relatives and many friends.
Ralph was a self-employed rancher who proudly continued the family tradition of tending to the land and cattle. His close friends and relatives admired him for his many talents. Ralph lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He had an uncanny ability to connect with people from various walks of life. Aside from tending to the ranch and spending time with loved ones, he had a passion for collecting prehistoric artifacts he found at the ranch, and expressing his artistry through pencil sketching and many other forms of craftsmanship. Ralph's beautiful smile and free-spirited, adventurous, and loving personality will be greatly missed.
Ralph's close family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Quintana as officiant at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, N.M. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.com
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 8, 2020