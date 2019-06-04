Ramon Arturo Chavez, 63, passed away May 29, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas, N.M. He was born Jan. 28, 1956, to Ernest and Pauline Chavez.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ernest Chavez; his mother-in-law, Mary Lucy Encinitas and father-in-law, Frank Encinitas.
He is survived by his partner, Frankie Encinitas; mother, Pauline Chavez; brothers James Chavez, Mike Chavez (wife Margaret) and Curly Chavez (Maria), sisters Rangie Blair (Mike), Kathy Houk and Charlynne Otero; children Ernest (Monica) and Jessica Chavez; grandchildren Ramon, Adam, Austin Arguello and Sean Chavez, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Encinitas family.
The rosary will take place Thursday, June 6, 2019, 7 p.m., and burial will be on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 a.m., San Jose Cemetery, Las Vegas, N.M.
