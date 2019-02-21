Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ramon Arturo Rivera, 86, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., has gone to be with our Lord on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to Romolo Rivera and Estrella Ortega on Oct. 8, 1932, in Los Vigiles, N.M.

He will always be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Ramon served in the United States Army for two years, went on to the Air Force for 24 years and went to Civil Service for 14 years. Ramon served in the Korean War and Vietnam.

During his lifetime, he was very proud of his military service travels. He loved the outdoors, his two ranches, camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Our world has been and will always be blessed having known a great man.

He is preceded in death by his parents Romolo and Estrella Rivera; son Anthony Rivera; grandson Richard Rivera; sisters Desalora Herrera, Helen Montoya and Lorenza Abeyta; brothers Aleno Montanó, Manuel, Benny and Martin Rivera; and in-laws Don and Estrella Montoya.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Maria D. Rivera of the family home; daughter Dolores Romero (Larry); sons Arthur Rivera (Doris) and Robert Rivera (Roslyn); grandchildren Roxanne Eteeyan (Derek), Ramon Rivera, Felicia Rivera, Gabby Anderson (Matt), Erica Rivera, Adam Rivera and Alexis Rivera; great-grandchildren Aliyah Martinez, Kayla Rae Eteeyan, Darius Eteeyan, Nya Eteeyan, Kaius Eteeyan, Avya Eteeyan and Mat Rivera; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Public visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 24 at Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rosary devotional service will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. Following the rosary will be the funeral service at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe with full Military Honors.

Serving as Casket bearers will be Flavio Salazar, Matt Anderson, Larry Romero, Morgan Montaño, Marcos Montaño and Derek Eteeyan. Honorary Bearer will be Lorenza Salazar.

