Ramon N. Lovato, 85, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born to Salomon Lovato and Teodorita Gurule Lovato on Aug. 31, 1933 in Chapelle, N.M.

A catholic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M., he served in the United States Army from 1956-1957. He was a member of the Sociedad de San Antonio de Pauda, at Los Montoyas, N.M. He loved playing the accordion and piano.

Ramon is preceded in death by his wife, Leonor T. Lovato; infant children, Roseanne and Christy Lovato; daughters, Yvonne Lovato and Jane Lovato Esquibel.

Ramon is survived by his sons and daughters, Joe Lovato (Helen) of Ancon, N.M., Frank Lovato (Ruby), Debra Lovato, John Lovato all of Las Vegas, N.M.; Sal Lovato Scottsdale, Ariz.; Patrick Lovato (Alice) of Raton, N.M.; Andrew Lovato (fiancée Eileen Dominguez) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Lucille Romero, Lenora Lovato (Martin); brother, Robert S. Lovato and sister, Angelina Jaramillo all of Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters-in-law, Mary Montoya and Flora Apodaca; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and many friends.

Rosary will be recited, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the San Jose Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M., with the following as casket bearers, Daniel Abeyta, Eric Lovato, Jeff Esquibel, Albert Lucero, Chris Tafoya, David Jaramillo, Carlos Lopez and Aaron Lovato.

Honorary bearers will be all of his grandchildren, Henry Gonzales, Jess Price, Anselmo "Chemo" Valdez and John Shrum.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

