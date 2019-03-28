Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rand E. Rogers. View Sign

Celebration of life services for Rand Edward Rogers, 67, of Lovington, N.M., will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Kirby-

Burial will follow at Lovington Cemetery.

Rand was born March 21, 1952, in Durango, Colo., to Alfred and Betty Rogers and passed away March 24, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.

Rand grew up in Lovington, graduating from Lovington High in 1970. During those years, he worked with his dad at the funeral home and did the running of the ambulance and also worked at Turners Dept Store, where Rand made a lifelong friendship with Robert Floyd.

Rand had the distinction of being the first OMI in Lea County. He also earned the rank of Eagle Scout during those years.

He attended Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M., receiving his B.A. in Business Administration and Finance. During his college years he worked for his uncle, Billy Rogers, at a funeral home in Las Vegas and enjoyed time with cousins and family.

In 1977, he came home to Lovington to help with the family business here. He met his future wife, Carol Toon, when he came home and they were married in 1981.

From this marriage, two handsome sons were born: Jake and Luke. Rand's boys were the highlight of and loves of his life and he enjoyed supervising them every week to clean the garage and mow grass.

He started his insurance career with Farm Bureau Insurance and finished his career with Letcher Golden & Associates. He was raised in the Presbyterian Church and later attended the Third and Central Church of Christ and was very active in the Kairos Community and prison ministry.

Rand was a domino player and an avid New England Patriots fan, driving or cruising to nowhere in particular and a super cook, especially barbecue or "chilling & grilling" with his boys.

He loved people, was inspirational and never met a stranger. He loved being with his grandkids!

Rand will be remembered for his infectious smile, his listening ear, his kind spirit and generosity of giving to others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Betty Rogers.

Surviving him are his two sons, Jake (spouse Jenna) Rogers of Whitehouse, Texas and Luke (Lucas) Rogers of Las Placitas, N.M.; one brother, Rick Rogers of Lovington; one sister, René (Steve) Abshier of Hobbs, N.M.; one uncle: Billy (Brenda) Rogers of Las Vegas; the mother of his children, Carol Schenck of Lovington and numerous cousins and a host of friends.

Visitation was set for Thursday, March 28 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to

321 W. Washington

Lovington , NM 88260

575-396-2221
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 29, 2019

