Ray D. Aragon, 63, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
He was born to Candido Aragon Jr., and Annie Torrez on Jan. 6, 1956 in Las Vegas. Ray served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 to 1975 as a reconnaissance specialist.
He was active with the Las Vegas Little League as a coach and umpire. He was also registered as a baseball official with the New Mexico Activities Association.
He loved to fish, camp and grill the fish he caught.
He was preceded in death by his father, Candido Aragon Jr.; brother Alex Aragon, and sister Frances Ortega-Aragon.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Dominguez of Peoria, Ariz.; mother Annie Aragon of Las Vegas; sisters: LaVerne Aragon (Julian) of Las Vegas; Darlene Armijo of Pueblo, Colo.; special nephew John Lujan of Las Vegas; close friend Rita Montoya of Albuquerque; aunt Juana Arguay of Las Vegas and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. Father Rob Yaksich will be the celebrant.
Cremation has taken place. Burial of cremains will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, N.M., with full military honors.
Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Mortuary of Las Vegas.
